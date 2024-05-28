Drake may be out of his beef with Kendrick Lamar for now, but his next battle is with ghostwriting allegations. On Memorial Day, a reference track leak of Vory performing “Mob Ties” hit the net.

DRAKE – “Mob Ties” reference track leak!!



Vory – Mob Ties pic.twitter.com/iYnukUAMA4 — Pusha Thanos !!! (new acc) (@PushaThanos__) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Drake has connected with his Honestly, Nevermind collaborator Gordo and is teasing new music. “You guys ready for summer 2024…” Gordo wrote on his social media post.

producer GORDO aka DJ Carnage teases new music with Drake for the Summer



"you guys ready for summer 2024…"



he produced on 'Rich Baby Daddy' and also 4 songs off "Honestly Nevermind" for Drake including 'Sticky' pic.twitter.com/dPa7qFdFIG — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2024

Drake has dropped his first post-beef bars. And guess what? They are over the BBLDrizzy beat.

Drake appears on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” single, and the beat transitions into Metro Boomin’s diss beat. Flipping it in his favor, Drake raps, “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

The “U My Everything” single can be found on Sexyy Red’s mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, released today via Rebel/gamma. Executively produced by Tay Keith and Drumatized, the mixtape features the Billboard-charting hit “Get It Sexyy” and includes collaborations with Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It, and VonOff1700.