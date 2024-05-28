Nav is getting ready to release his new album, and now he is teasing new music with Pharrell. The two were spotted in a Louis Vuitton office in Paris.

Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has confirmed the speculation surrounding his upcoming album. In a recently released trailer packed with teasers of featured artists, NAV unveiled the album’s title, On My Way 2 Rexdale, paying homage to his roots in Toronto’s Rexdale neighborhood.

Rumors began swirling when NAV hinted at the title during his performance on Coachella’s Sahara stage, sparking online debate about whether it was a single or a full album. The trailer puts the speculation to rest, confirming that On My Way 2 Rexdale is indeed a highly anticipated new album set for release this summer. The title, conceived by Future, as seen in the trailer, has fans eagerly awaiting its drop.

