Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ if He Signs Any Fans Chests … Again

Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ if He Signs Any Fans Chests … Again

Whelp things are staying interesting on Nicki Minaj’s tour in Europe these as of late.

The “Moment for Life” rapper threatened to fire her tour DJ, DJ Boof, after he posted a photo signing a fan’s breasts during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Here’s the image, threat, post … all of that.

Advertisement

Inbox 2 shawn thenorthstargroup biz NorthStar Business Enterprises Mail

DJ Boof captioned the photo, “I’m really famous,” with a crying laughing emoji.

He added, “They asked me to sign their boobs.” In response, Minaj wrote on X, “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”

Sigh … The latest incident follows Minaj’s legal troubles in Europe where ICYMI, while in Amsterdam, was detained for allegedly carrying drugs, forcing her to postpone her Manchester show.

Minaj plans to take legal action against Dutch police, having been detained for “5-6 hours.”

She tweeted, “So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time.

“I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.” Minaj was fined 350 euros after her release.