In the dynamic world of music, where trends shift like the tides, Kemar McGregor stands as a guardian of the timeless essence of ’90s dancehall. His latest project, ‘The Recoup Riddim,’ is a testament to his mission to resurrect the golden era of Jamaican music. Drawing from his extensive experience collaborating with international recording artists and labels, McGregor has recognized a widespread sentiment: contemporary Jamaican music often strays from the authentic essence of dancehall and reggae. This realization spurred him to recreate the magic of the era, reminiscent of the legendary producer Dave Kelly’s work.

Reflecting on his creative journey, McGregor reminisces about the infectious vibe of ’90s dancehall mixtapes by iconic figures like Collin Hinds. With ‘The Recoup,’ he set out to capture the raw energy and distinctive style that defined the genre’s prime. Inspired by legendary producers such as Steely and Clevie, Sly and Robbie, and King Jammy, McGregor meticulously infused authentic dancehall elements, including classic drum patterns, basslines, and effects. His approach strikes a delicate balance between honoring tradition and embracing modernity, emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of ’90s dancehall while incorporating subtle contemporary touches.

As ‘The Recoup’ resonates globally, McGregor aims to reignite a fervent appreciation for genuine dancehall music. His collaboration with world-renowned artists, including Buju Banton, Etana, Elephant Man, Beenie Man, Tifa, and I-Octane, underscores the universal appeal of ’90s-inspired dancehall. McGregor’s vision is clear: to maintain the original dancehall sound, which he believes is perfect and requires no modification. He advocates for incorporating a modern feel without straying too far from the authentic sound, thereby avoiding the creation of a different genre.

Advertisement

“If we, as producers who understand dancehall and reggae, involve the younger artists, that’s what will introduce the modern sound and vibe – but only if this new generation is willing to learn and desires to engage with reggae and dancehall,” McGregor remarked.

‘The Recoup Riddim’ album is not just a collection of songs; it’s a revival of a cultural treasure. McGregor’s dedication to preserving the soul of ’90s dancehall while welcoming new influences ensures that this rich musical heritage continues to thrive. As listeners around the world embrace ‘The Recoup,’ they are invited to experience the unadulterated essence of dancehall, a genre that remains as vibrant and influential today as it was during its golden era.