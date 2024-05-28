Janice Turner, the mother of singer Sean Kingston, was released on bail after being detained in a fraud case involving her and her son. Arrested following a raid on Sean’s Florida mansion, Janice, 61, faces charges including an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and identity theft. According to TMZ, she posted a $160,000 bond to secure her release.

Sean Kingston, however, remains in custody at the San Bernardino County jail in California, detained under the same warrant after a concert at Fort Irwin. He awaits an extradition hearing on Tuesday and is expected to be returned to Florida for further legal proceedings.

During the raid on Sean’s 14,000-square-foot rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, authorities seized several items, including a $150,000 LED TV screen. This purchase is central to the legal case, as Sean allegedly obtained the TV on credit with minimal down payment, promising that Justin Bieber would endorse the product. However, Bieber is not implicated in the matter.

Attorney Robert Rosenblatt, representing Sean and Janice, stated their readiness to address the accusations in court and expressed confidence in a favorable outcome. Sean Kingston is currently on probation for trafficking stolen property, while Janice has a prior conviction for bank fraud.

Sean Kingston, known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There,” has had his career overshadowed by these legal issues, despite previous musical successes, including his collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Eenie Meenie.”