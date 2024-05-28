It looks like Bronny James’ NBA draft prospects are heading upward, according to the newest rankings.

In ESPN’s latest NBA draft rankings, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo just moved Bronny James up to No. 54 following his performance at the NBA Draft Combine. This places him in range for a late second-round pick in June’s draft, a significant jump from his rank of No. 98.

Recently at the combine, James impressed with a 40.5-inch vertical leap, shot 19-of-25 in the three-point drill, and performed well in scrimmages. As he approaches the May 29 deadline to either remain in the draft pool or return to college, his improved ranking strengthens his case for turning pro. What ya’ll think? Does he have a shot at being drafted or nah?

James’ freshman year at USC did not reflect typical NBA draft prospect statistics. And that is an understatement. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games, starting only six. The Trojans finished with a 15-18 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. Granted, he was a freshman, and unbelievable hype surrounds him for merely being the son of arguably the GOAT.

James’ season was also impacted by a delayed start due to suffering cardiac arrest and undergoing a heart procedure before the season began. That in itself is unheard of to come back from a near-death experience. Consequently, he was eased into the lineup rather than given significant opportunities early on.

If James stays in the draft pool, he could potentially play alongside or against his father, 20-time All-Star LeBron James. Although LeBron has expressed a desire to play with his son in the NBA, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that this is no longer his priority.

Regardless, Bronny James’ NBA career could begin soon, with the 2024 NBA draft scheduled for June 26-27 in Brooklyn.