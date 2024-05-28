The baseball world is extremely saddened after learning of the death of former MLB player and Little League World Series legend Sean Burroughs, who died moments before he was scheduled to coach his son’s Little League game. Burroughs wss only 43 years old.

According to reports, the 2000 Olympic gold medalist and a first-round pick in the 1998 MLB draft, was found unconscious next to his car in a Long Beach, California baseball field parking lot on Thursday afternoon(May 23). Burroughs’ mother Debbie told the Southern California News Group that the cause of death was cardiac arrest via ESPN.

After dropping off his son Knox, 6, for a Little League game Burroughs was intended to coach, but “tragically passed away”, according to California Long Beach Little League President Doug Wittman. Upon discovery, Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived in response to 9-1-1 calls, but once the first responders arrived, the baseball player was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Burroughs, the son of the 1974 American League MVP Jeff Burroughs, won Little League World Series Championships for LBLL in 1992 and 1993. During the LLWS, he threw back-to-back no-hitters. The achievement earned him an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman at just 12 years old.

The Long Beach league’s Friday statement paid tribute to the late baseball player for his work in the Long Beach and baseball communities. “To say this is a huge loss is an understatement,” the statement read. “We will have his family in our thoughts and prayers during this time and try to end the season playing the kind of baseball Coach Sean would be proud of.”

The national Little League Baseball and Softball organization paid tribute to Burroughs Little League days in an Instagram post on Friday.