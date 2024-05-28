Spotlighting one of the fastest-growing genres under Chicago’s majestic skyline, Sueños Music Festival has no equal. On the second and final day of Sueños 2024, El Festival Latino showcased its unique ability to unite Chicago’s diverse Latino community with excellent music and unfettered positivity, regardless of the weather.

Despite early morning storms causing a delay in opening the festival gates, organizers ensured the best of Latin music graced the Windy City. The lineup was reconfigured to accommodate as many artist performances as possible, drawing thousands of dedicated fans to enjoy quintessential Latin stars.

Colombian singer Maluma headlined the night with a captivating performance, inspiring swoons with his romantic jams. Raspy-voiced reggaetonero Mora also took the stage, cementing his rise to the genre’s elite.

Earlier in the day, Spanish singer-songwriter Bad Gyal displayed her inimitable stage presence, while Gabito Ballesteros brought class with a full Mariachi ensemble, including a guest appearance from teenage phenom Chino Pacas to perform their recent collaboration, “Tunechi.” As a treat for longtime reggaeton fans, Sueños welcomed Jowell Y Randy, now entering their third decade as major hitmakers.

Ahead of the final performance by Peso Pluma, severe weather conditions forced an early end to the show for crowd safety. Peso Pluma took to Instagram to express his sympathy for not being able to perform due to the evacuation and encouraged fans, promising a return to the Windy City soon.

Through sun and showers, the tens of thousands of fans at Sueños embodied the joy, vibrance, and resilience of the Latino community. Vemos el año que viene, y para siempre, en Chicago!

Proudly produced by La Familia Presenta and C3 Presents, producers of Lollapalooza, Sueños Festival has become an institution in its home city and a premier showcase for Latin music and reggaeton in the United States. Every year, the festival ups its game, delivering a cultural experience that few events across the nation can match.