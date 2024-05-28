T-Pain was spotted in Las Vegas dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” After the video hit online, Pain addressed the video, shooting down the idea he chose sides.

“Welp! You heard it here first folks. Don’t drunk dance in a robe. Somehow it’s a political statement now.” T-Pain wrote on X. “pls don’t let somebody else’s beef kill y’all’s fun. Let ppl dance PLEASE!! Mustard killed that fuckin beat tho. It’d be pretty weird if you didn’t dance to it.”

Speaking of Mustard, the super producer is celebrating “Not Like Us” going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The superstar producer crafted the record for Kendrick Lamar.

Hitting Instagram, Mustard wrote: “Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show niggas!!!! To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am ! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up !!!”

Kendrick Lamar hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Drake diss. Following the success of his scene-stealing “Like That” call out, Kendrick Lamar has placed a solo hit on top of the charts with “Not Like Us.”

According to Billboard, this is Lamar’s fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and 15 top 10s. Drake has a whopping 78 top 10 records, an all-time record.

“Not Like Us,” released on pgLang/Interscope Records/ICLG, storms onto the Hot 100 with a staggering 70.9 million official streams, 5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 15,000 units sold in the U.S. for May 9. Remarkably, these numbers were achieved despite the track’s late release on Sunday, May 5, after the chart’s tracking week had already begun on May 3.

This debut marks the 1,171st song to claim the No. 1 position in the 65-year history of the Hot 100, and notably, it’s the 79th to accomplish this feat straight out of the gate.

Additionally, “Not Like Us” ascends to the top spot on the Streaming Songs chart, becoming Kendrick Lamar’s fifth chart-topper in this category. Its 70.9 million streams represent the highest weekly total among R&B/hip-hop tracks since YouTube user-generated content was excluded from chart calculations in 2020. Surpassing the previous record set by Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, which garnered 67.3 million streams in its debut week on rankings dated September 18, 2021.

In other chart news, “Euphoria” experienced a surge in streams, climbing to 49 million (up from 28.9 million in its initial frame). At the same time, its airplay audience dips slightly to 1.9 million (down from 2.5 million) and sales increase to 7,000 (up from 6,000) during the May 3-9 tracking period.

Completing Lamar’s trio of hits in the Hot 100’s top 10, “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin rises to No. 6 from its debut atop the chart on April 6. The track gains 22% in streams, reaching 34.2 million during May 3-9, along with a 13% increase in radio reach to 29.4 million and a 76% surge in sales to 3,000 units.