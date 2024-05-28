On this date three decades ago, Brooklyn rap duo Smif N’ Wessun dropped the premiere single “Bucktown” from their debut album Dah Shinin on the Wreck/Nervous imprint.

Tek and Steele left a lasting impression on Black Moon fans, making their first appearance on wax on the 1993 Enta Da Stage LP, leaving listeners in anticipation for the next offering from the brothers from Brownsville. Produced by DJ Evil Dee and Da Beatminerz’ Mr. Walt, Bucktown is unequivocally the K anthem of the 90s, reminding Brooklynites and out of towners alike that “The Planet” is indeed the “home of the orignoo gun clappaz”.

Even with its street centered concept, Bucktown still managed to garner charting position, peaking at number 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Salute to Tek, Steele, Evil Dee and Mr. Walt for this important piece of Hip Hop history!