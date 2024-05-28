Essence Fest 2024 is here, and R&B icon Usher is set to headline the Festival of Culture with a special one-night-only concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed album Confessions. Talk about good timing.

This performance is one to check out. It is part of the festival’s 30th-anniversary celebrations, taking place in New Orleans from July 4-7, 2024, at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Ge this, the festival lineup includes major artists such as Janet Jackson, Birdman and Friends, Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, T-Pain, TGT, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and rising star Victoria Monét. Keke Palmer, Pretty Vee, Big Tigger, Punkie Johnson, and Kenny Burns will handle hosting duties, with DJ sets from Raj Smoove, DJ Clark Kent, and DJ Beverly Bond.

Advertisement

Daytime events are also fun and exciting which will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, featuring activities like the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, BEAUTYCON: @ESSENCEFEST Edition, AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA, ESSENCE Film Festival by ESSENCE STUDIOS, ESSENCE Stage, SOKO MRKT by ESSENCE, ESSENCE Authors, ESSENCE GU CREATORS HOUSE, and GBEF HQ. This year’s festival also introduces The Suede: Men’s Experience, focusing on Black men’s interests in money, fatherhood, creativity, health, travel, fashion, and sports.

Here is what Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, said about the significance of the festival … “For three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ has blossomed into a pillar of our culture. It spans generations and echoes life stages, growing at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, freedom, and justice. As the festival approaches its 30-year milestone, we are excited to welcome and celebrate with all our closest family and friends around the world—whether it’s your 30th, 11th (like me), 2nd, or even first time. It promises to be an enriching four days of daytime and evening experiences.”