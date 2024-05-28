Yung Miami Admits to Lying About Enjoying Golden Showers: ‘I Did That to Promote My Card Game’

The Diddy and Yung Miami relationship was one of the more high profile affairs in recent Hip-Hop history. During their romance, the Caresha Please podcast emerged on Revolt and in an episode, Miami claimed to receive golden showers.

Now, she claiming that it was all for content and she is not the sexual toilet of anyone. “Wait so you aren’t our pee queen?” a fan asked on X. Evoking the response, “Absolutely not!”

Addressing another fan she wrote, “I was playing! A nigga NEVER EVER PEE’D on me! I did that to promote my card game & it did exactly what I needed to do!!”

Gang, #YungMiami said she was trolling when she claimed she liked golden showers and she only wanted to promote her card game. Thoughts? 🤔#411Uncut #411WithNellaD pic.twitter.com/SUdaBnzd3r — 411 Uncut (@411Uncut_) May 27, 2024

The Golden Shower fiasco took over the timeline and had Twitter users dub the Bad Boy mogul Pee Diddy.

On an episode of Caresha Please with guest star Trina, Yung Miami revealed that she likes golden showers. “I don’t know, it just do something to me,” Miami said, leading many to believe that was a practice between her and Diddy.

In an interview with The Cut, Yung Miami provides a bit of clarification.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” she said. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get sh-tted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as f-ck. I watch a lot of porn, b-tches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”

