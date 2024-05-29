This past weekend, 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Babyface kicked off his multi-night engagement at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort with electrifying performances on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

Babyface took the audience on a nostalgic journey, performing a curated selection of his iconic, award-winning hits such as “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You Again.” The crowd erupted in excitement when he was joined on stage for surprise performances by Johnny Gill, who sang “My, My, My,” and Karyn White, who performed “Superwoman.”

The celebrated songwriter and producer’s setlist also included songs he has written and produced for other renowned artists, showcasing his extensive influence in the music industry.

Babyface is set to return to Las Vegas for two more weekends in 2024: Labor Day weekend on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, as well as Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9. All performances will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience this legendary artist live at the Pearl Concert Theater.