Bad Bunny Celebrates at LIV Miami After Successful Concerts

Sunday night, Bad Bunny was spotted at LIV Miami following a successful weekend of back-to-back shows at the Kaseya Center for his Most Wanted tour. The Puerto Rican superstar arrived at the club around 2 a.m. to celebrate his official after-party, where he was seen greeting fans and smoking hookah with friends.


Although the “Monaco” rapper appeared solo at LIV Miami, he was previously seen with Kendall Jenner twice in one week at Gekko Miami, sparking reconciliation rumors. Bad Bunny’s Miami concerts and subsequent appearances have kept fans buzzing, adding more excitement to his Most Wanted tour.

