The Cannes Film Festival, known for its glitz and glamour, has recently been overshadowed by a series of controversial incidents involving a pushy usher. Over the past week, one particular usher has been caught on camera preventing several women of color, including YoonA, singer Kelly Rowland and actress Massiel Taveras, from fully enjoying their moment on the iconic red carpet. The usher’s actions, which included shooing the women up the stairs as they attempted to pose for the paparazzi, sparked accusations of racial discrimination.

However, recent developments suggest that the usher’s behavior might not be racially motivated but rather indicative of a broader issue. In a surprising turn of events, the same usher was caught tackling Miss Europe 2023, Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska, at the top of the Cannes Film Festival’s red-carpeted stairs. The incident with Pontyjska, a white model, adds a new layer to the unfolding drama and suggests that the usher may simply have a penchant for disrupting moments of glamour, regardless of the individual’s background.

The controversial usher’s behavior has drawn widespread criticism, prompting discussions about the treatment of celebrities and public figures at high-profile events. While Kelly Rowland and Massiel Taveras’ incidents initially highlighted concerns about racial discrimination, the usher’s actions towards Pontyjska point to a more generalized pattern of misconduct.

The Cannes Film Festival is now under scrutiny for the actions of its security personnel. Festival organizers have yet to issue a formal statement addressing the usher’s conduct, but the incidents have undoubtedly cast a shadow over the prestigious event.

Watch the video below.