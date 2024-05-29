Cardi B Responds to Candace Owens’ Desire to Ban Porn: ‘Is It That Bad for Y’all?’

Cardi B Responds to Candace Owens’ Desire to Ban Porn: ‘Is It That Bad for Y’all?’

Cardi B and Candace Owens are on opposite sides of the porn debate. Owens hit X and advocated for a porn ban.

“Ban pornography,” Owens wrote. “It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.”

Seeing the message on Instagram, Cardi offered a reply in the comments: “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

Advertisement