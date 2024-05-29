Eminem to Release New Single “Houdini” on This Friday

Eminem has an album on the way. Hitting Instagram, the legend released a joint post with magician David Blaine for the new single “Houdini.” The single will arrive on Friday.

You can see the announcement below, including Eminem’s trick of making “my career disappear.”

Eminem is ready to deliver a new album. Aiming for the summer, Eminem previously announced The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

The announcement comes via a true crime mock series that casts 50 Cent for a brief cameo. Also included is a detective setting the scene.

“Through his complex, tongue twisting and oft criticized rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the detective says. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics might have ultimately led to his demise.”

You can see the announcement below.