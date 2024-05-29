Daytime Emmy-winner Rome Flynn, known for his role as Zende on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has secured a new recurring role in season 4 of “Godfather of Harlem” on MGM+. According to Deadline, Flynn will portray none other than real-life gangster Frank Lucas.

The hit series explains Flynn’s character as “a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man.” Unlike Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Lucas in “American Gangster,”

Flynn will depict an earlier part of Lucas’s life, starting ten years before the film’s events, so we can call this Lucas’ origin story of sorts from the perspective of the series storytellers.

“Godfather of Harlem” follows the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Forest Whitaker, who returns to Harlem in the early 1960s after 11 years in prison to find his neighborhood in disarray. In the fourth season, Flynn’s character, Frank Lucas, emerges as a new gang leader challenging Bumpy Johnson.

As expected, Flynn expressed his excitement about joining the show, stating, “I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the ‘Godfather of Harlem’ universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite him, led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.”

“Godfather of Harlem” co-creator Chris Brancato praised Flynn, saying, “When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.”

Since leaving “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Flynn has taken on notable roles in “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Chicago Fire,” “Raising Dion,” “Dear White People,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “MacGyver,” and more. Congrats on the continued success!