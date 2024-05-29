Jennifer Lopez may be watching $90 million escape her grasp. According to Page Six, MGM is watching the performance of Lopez’s ticket sales nationwide, leading to questions regarding a 90-show residency she agreed to at MGM Grand.

An insider says, “MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous. It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.”

An alternative is believed to be less money for fewer dates.

Advertisement

In March, Jennifer Lopez slashed shows from her This Is Me… Now tour.

According to Rolling Stone, the quiet cancellation has removed stops in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston scheduled for late August. No reason for the canceled dates was provided.

On Ticketmaster, a message reads: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

According to EW, a “logistical issue through the promoter” is the cause for cancellation.

In February, Jennifer Lopez expanded her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with additional performances in Miami, Toronto, and New York City as part of This Is Me…Now The Tour. After a five-year hiatus, Lopez is making a triumphant comeback following her immensely successful 2019 tour, grossing over $50 million with sold-out venues nationwide.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, making stops across North America before concluding in Houston, TX, on August 31 at Toyota Center. This Is Me…Now The Tour will feature Lopez’s chart-topping hits spanning her illustrious career, alongside tracks from her latest album.

The tour coincides with the global release of Lopez’s album This Is Me…Now and Amazon Original This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on Feb. 16th, along with the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, released on Prime Video on February 27th.