Thankfully, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson gave a positive health update Tuesday after a medical emergency on Sunday. Tyson announced on X that he feels “100 percent,” while also taking a jab at Jake Paul, pun intended, of course.

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

Katherine Schaffstall of In Touch Weekly reported that Tyson experienced a “medical emergency” on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

ICYMI, paramedics treated Tyson upon landing, and his representatives later explained that he had an “ulcer flare-up” causing him to feel “nauseous and dizzy.” They added that Tyson was “appreciative to the medical staff there to help him.”

Now, Tyson, 57, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers, although he has not competed in an official match since 2005. His recent notable activity includes an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in an eight-round split draw.

The larger-than-life “sanctioned” bout on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will pit Tyson against Jake Paul, who is 30 years younger and far less experienced.

Paul, originally a YouTuber and actor, debuted in pro boxing in 2020 and has a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

Unless you have been under a rock, Paul’s slew of wins include bouts against former UFC stars, though he suffered his only loss to Tommy Fury. Despite Tyson’s age and long hiatus from official matches, he is expected to be Paul’s toughest challenge. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.