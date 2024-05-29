ICYMI, a SWAT team recently raided Sean Kingston’s Fort Lauderdale home, arresting both him, in California, and his mother, Janice Turner, at the house. They have been accused of serious crimes, including fraudulently acquiring over a million dollars through various schemes from October 2023 to March 2024.

This is wild. The charges against them include grand theft, identity theft, and running an organized scheme to defraud. According to ABC 30 Action News, they allegedly stole $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a custom bed maker.

If you care about the law enforcement chain of events, Turner was arrested at Kingston’s mansion, while Kingston was apprehended at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert, where he performed. Kingston is currently held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, California, and is awaiting extradition to Florida. Their attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, argued in court that Kingston would return to Florida voluntarily, stating this would “save the state the expense of extradition and the costs of travel for the detectives and Sean.”

Turner is held at Broward County Jail on $160,000 bail. Rosenblatt expressed optimism about their case, saying, “We look forward to addressing these (charges) in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother.”

Now, what’s crazy is both Kingston and Turner have previous legal issues. Kingston is on probation for trafficking stolen property. Turner served nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud in 2006. In 2015, they were sued for failing to pay $356,000 for customized watches, and in 2018, they were sued again for defrauding a New York jewelry store out of nine items, resulting in a $301,000 payment. Recently, Kingston faced a lawsuit for failing to pay $120,000 of a $150,000 bill for a 232-inch TV, installed in his home. Sheesh, that’s a big television. Kingston dangled a commitment to shoot commercials for the company with none other than Justin Bieber if they gave him a “low down payment and credit,” but get this, neither the commercials or payments ever happened. The company made it clear that the Biebs had no involvement in this scheme, and Kingston fraudulently used his name to scam his way through the deal “He has basically a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people,” Dennis Card, attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment said last week. “He induces them into giving him really expensive things. We know that our property is inside this house right here.”