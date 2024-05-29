Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, is preparing to open a new strip club in Los Angeles. Titled, The Player’s Club, the downtown LA shake joint will open with a private party for celebrities.


Shante is opening the club under her own imprint, Boss Lady Entertainment. Guests at opening night are expected to be Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Cedric the Entertainer, and Big Boy. According to TMZ, DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby will provide the music for the opening night.

You can see a preview of the club below.

