Grmmy Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled has revealed more details for his second annual WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC on Thursday June 13 in Miami, FL sponsored by Jordan Brand. Joining the icon on the links at Miami Beach Golf Club will be a bevy of A-list friends from across the worlds of sports, music, film and television. All proceeds support the We The Best Foundation and its numerous efforts to bolster education.

The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Bubba Watson, CC Sabathia, Fat Joe, Jimmy Butler, Marcus Jordan, Michael Block, Odell Beckham Jr., Ozuna, Quavo, Terrell Owens, Tua Tagovailoa and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

In advance of the big day, Khaled personally appeared on ESPN’s FIRST TAKE to break the news of the second installment of the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC.

Advertisement

About the event, Khaled commented, “Last year, the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC brought out so many friends and family to make a difference, play some great golf, and have an incredible day for a great cause. This year, we’re going even bigger, and we thank everyone for their continued support. TEE UP AND BLESS UP!”