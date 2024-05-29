The history of baseball has changed forever after today(May 29), when the the decision was made by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred that statistics from the Negro Leagues will now be integrated into the MLB database, changing the record holders of several major categories, with Negro Leaguer Josh Gibson becoming the new all-time MLB leader in three major categories.

The records of more than 2,300 Negro League baseball players were incorporated into Major League Baseball’s database, creating major shifts in longstanding records of professional baseball. One of the most obvious, yet controversial changes caused by the database update is Josh Gibson becoming the new career and season batting average leader over Ty Cobb, with Cobb ending his career at a stellar .367, but Gibson all-time batting average edged Cobb with .372. Gibson also became the career leader in slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.177), moving ahead of Babe Ruth (.690 and 1.164).

“This initiative is focused on ensuring that future generations of fans have access to the statistics and milestones of all those who made the Negro Leagues possible,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Their accomplishments on the field will be a gateway to broader learning about this triumph in American history and the path that led to Jackie Robinson’s 1947 Dodger debut.”

A baseball records “special committee” made a decision in 1969 to recognize six major leagues dating back to 1876: the National (which launched in 1876), the American (1901), the American Association (1882-1891), Union Association (1884), Players’ League (1890), and Federal League (1914-1915). It excluded the National Association (1871-75), citing an “erratic schedule and procedures.”

Major League Baseball announced during the pandemic (December 2020) that the organization would be “correcting a longtime oversight” and include the records of the Negro Leagues, dating back to its inception in 1920 by the “Father of Black baseball” Andrew “Rube” Foster.

John Thorn, MLB’s official historian, hold position as chairman to a 17-person committee that includes Negro Leagues experts and statisticians. Thorn estimated that 72% of Negro Leagues records from 1920-1948 are included, with additional research that might lead to future stat changes. Thorn said a four-homer game by Gibson in 1938 and a home run by Mays in August 1948 could not be included because complete game accounts have not been found.

An updated version of MLB’s database will become public before the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play a tribute game to the Negro Leagues on June 20 at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gibson jumped to leader in season slugging percentage as well, dropping Barry Bonds .863 record in 2001 to fifth, trailing Mules Suttles .877 in 1926, Gibson’s .871 in 1943 and Chralie “Chino” Smith’s .870 in 1929. Bonds’ prior OPS record of 1.421 in 2004 dropped to third behind Gibson’s 1.474 in 1937 and 1.435 in 1943.

Willie Mays gained 10 hits from the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons, increasing his total to 3,293. Minnie Minoso surpassed 2,000 hits, credited with 150 for the New York Cubans from 1946-1948 that boosted his total to 2,113. Jackie Robinson, who broke MLB’s color barrier with the 1947 Dodgers, was credited with 49 hits with the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs that increased his total to 1,567.

For those on the mound, the great Leroy “Satchel” Paige gained 28 wins that raised his total to 125. For those in the baseball know, Paige pitched his last professional game in 1966, just two weeks shy of his 60th birthday.

Bob Kendrick, the President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is in Kansas City, made a statement about the statistics update, saying, “Thanks to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for his embracing of the importance of the Negro Leagues and an incredible team of historians and researchers who have dedicated themselves to pull this groundbreaking data together. This is a major milestone in baseball history.”