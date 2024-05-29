The West Finals are headed back to Minnesota. The Timberwolves secured their first Western Conference Finals victory in 20 years by defeating the Mavericks 105-100 in Dallas, extending their season and forcing a Game 5 on Thursday in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 54 points, outshining the Dallas duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the first time in the series. The Timberwolves improved to 3-0 this postseason when facing elimination, with two crucial wins coming on the road.

Despite the win, the Wolves face a daunting challenge. Of the 156 teams falling behind 3-0 in a series, Minnesota became just the 61st to avoid a sweep. They still have a long road ahead to become the first team to win a series after trailing 3-0.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic recorded his ninth career playoff triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the loss. Edwards fell just one assist short of his first triple-double, posting 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Every game of the 2024 West Finals has been decided in clutch time, with the score within five points in the final five minutes. As the series returns to Minnesota, the Timberwolves will look to continue their fight and make history.

You can see the final 4:46 below.