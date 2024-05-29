On this date in 1987, LL’s Bigger And Deffer album was released via Def Jam/Columbia/CBS Records. As his second release, the critics expected the “sophomore jinx”, but received the exact opposite. In fact, B.A.D. was the album that catapulted Cool J to superstar status immediately following his cameo appearance as a crate carrying, up and coming “LL Kool J” in Krush Groove. At the time, LL also had two DJs; DJ Cut Creator and West Coast super-producer DJ Bobcat.

Recorded at the legendary Chung King Studios and produced by DJ Pooh and L.A. Posse, Bigger And Deffer contained two of LL’s biggest singles to date; “I’m Bad” and the feminine driven “I Need Love”. This was the first successful Hip Hop love song, however, it set the precedent for many more to follow.

The album made our Top 100 Best Rap Albums list while selling over 3 million copies here in the U.S. Salute to Uncle L, DJs Cut Creator and Bobcat, E Love, and the whole Def Jam team for this classic!

