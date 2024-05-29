On this date in 1990, Trenton, NJ-based rap trio Poor Righteous Teachers released their debut LP Holy Intellect on the Profile/Arista imprint. This album was one of the first full length albums that proudly projects the teachings of Allah’s 5% Nation, which was popular at the time among rappers such as King Sun, Lakim Shabazz, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim and others. Wise Intelligent, Culture Freedom and Father Shaheed created a cultural buzz around their reggae-esque sound and style, which opened up the space in a crowded market of artists to released an anticipated sophomore album.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Produced primarily by “Tony D” Dofat, Holy Intellect’s twelve tracks focused on the teachings of the 5%, but also included party anthems such as the album’s premiere single “Rock DIs Funky Joint” and a beautiful love ballad for the positive Black women entitled “Shakiyla”.

The album was named in The Source‘s 100 Best Albums Ever while the main single peaked at Number 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Singles.

Advertisement

Peace to Wise, Culture Freedom and Father Shaheed for this important piece of Hip Hop history!!

No More Stories

About The Author

The Source Magazine Staff Writer

Related Posts