The Fat Boys released their self-titled debut album May 29, 1984, exactly four decades ago today (May 29). The Brooklyn trio, comprised of Prince Markie Dee, Kool Rock-Ski, and The Human Beat Box or “Buffy,” helped put beatboxing on the map, along with Doug E. Fresh.

Considered by many to be an early ’80s Hip Hop classic, the self-titled album had no guest appearances and was one of the first to feature a live beatbox on a record. The trio then made a memorable appearance in the classic Hip-Hop film, Krush Groove, in 1985.

For its 1984 album, songs like the anthemic “Human Beat Box” and the storytelling saga of “Jailhouse Rap” gave the East New York trio a leg up against their rapping peers like Run-D.M.C. and Whodini. The timeless title track was an unapologetic ode for overweight people to not feel embarrassed about their weight, giving light to other rotund artists like Heavy D and even The Notorious B.I.G.

Sadly, on December 10, 1995, Buff Love died of a heart attack in Rosedale, Queens, New York. He was 28 years of age and reportedly weighed 450 pounds. Prince Markie Dee passed away on February 18, 2021 from congestive heart failure during the height of the pandemic. Both of them will forever be missed. The only surviving member, Kool Rock Ski, s still active on social media, and regularly posts about the Fat Boys, and also produces Fat Boys merchandise which he promotes via Instagram. He is also the host of the annual Classic Hip-Hop and R&B Cookout in New York City, which began in the summer of 2021.