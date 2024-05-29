This week’s episode of NXT television featured a special appearance by rapper Sexyy Red, who made a significant impact with multiple segments throughout the show. The episode’s highlight was Sexyy Red’s announcement that she will be the guest host for the upcoming Battleground premium live event scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But after, Sexyy sang with Shawn Michaels in the back of a car.

General Manager Ava welcomed Sexyy Red in the opening segment, where the rapper excitedly shared her role at the Battleground event. Her energetic presence set the tone for the announcement, creating buzz and anticipation among fans.

Advertisement

In addition to revealing her hosting duties, Sexyy Red was key in unveiling the new women’s North American championship title. She proudly paraded the belt around the ring, holding it high above her head to the audience’s cheers. This segment highlighted the championship and emphasized the significance of her involvement in the event.

Sexyy Red’s appearance on NXT added a unique flair to the episode and generated excitement for the upcoming Battleground event. Her dual role as guest host and championship presenter promises to bring extra entertainment and star power to the premium live event, making it a highly anticipated occasion for wrestling fans.