Action Bronson has announced a new album Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor, his first album since 2022’s Cocodrillo Turbo. The news arrives with the first song + video from the album “Nourish a Thug”. Produced by frequent collaborator Daringer, “Nourish a Thug” showcases Action Bronson’s trademark humor and expertly crafted wordplay as he nonchalantly serves an onslaught of laidback metaphors and innuendos. The music video, directed by Sean Kelly, shows Action camping by the lake in parts unknown before embarking on an escape from the state troopers. Stay tuned for full album details soon.

This release follows Action Bronson’s recent announcement of his Baklava X New Balance 1906R “Rosewater” shoe collaboration.