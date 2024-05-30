Dame Dash is expressing his feelings about Diddy’s apology. Appearing on Choppin It Up from the America Nu Network, Dash called Diddy’s social media apology “problematic.”


“He had already said that he vehemently wasn’t going to say that he ever did any of those things and it didn’t happen,” Dash said. “And now, because it came out, he’s saying sorry, but it’s like now, it’s hard to believe anything else that he says.”

He added, “It’s hard not to believe anything that Cassie is accusing or alleging in the lawsuit, because I think I wouldn’t have I couldn’t fathom ever having that kind of aggression toward a woman.”

