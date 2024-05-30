The relationship between The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy was reportedly not as glamorous as it seemed. In a new report from Rolling Stone, Biggie was in a legal battle with the Bad Boy mogul before his murder.

The report states Biggie was attempting to gain control of his career. Photographer Monique Bunn revealed Biggie “was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact, he told me that.”

The Notorious B.I.G. would get murdered, and with a Rolling Stone cover on the table at the time, former Bad Boy co-founder and president Kirk Burrowes suggested Biggie get the cover. Diddy declined that idea, wanting to take the moment for himself.

“I was telling Sean, ‘Let’s make it Biggie. You still have a chance [for a cover in the future],'” Burrowes recalled. “He’s like ‘No, he’s dead. I’m putting out [No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.”

The cover is available below.