Former president Donald J. Trump has been found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

In response, Donald Trump Jr. released a quick and sharp statement on X: “Such bullshit.”

The falsified records are to cover up the sex scandal with Stormy Daniels ahead of his run for the White House in 2016. Trump is the first American president to be declared a felon, a tag that comes as he is gearing up for the general election in November.

Trump is now facing a maximum of four years in prison. Judge Juan Merchan will deliver the sentence.

According to The New York Times, as Trump entered the courtroom, he was asked if he was nervous. His reply was, “I want to campaign.”

Each charge was read with a guilty verdict following 34 times. Trump was unresponsive, glaring at each juror as they confirmed their verdict.

The deliberation lasted two days. Trump will be sentenced on July 11.