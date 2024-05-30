Drake is giving out features to all the ladies. After popping up on Sexyy Red’s latest mixtape, Drake will lend his talents to Camila Cabello.


Speaking with Billboard, Cabello revealed that The Boy will be on two singles from her forthcoming album, spawned by their time in Turks & Caicos.

“I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”

“He wanted to do one more thing for the album,” Cabello said. “Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album … I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his shit.”

Drake

Taking it back to Big Sexxy, the St. Louis spitter connected with the Toronto legend on her new In Sexyy We Trust mixtape. A fan online asked if sexual favors were being exchanged for Drake features, to which Sexxy replied, “Yes.”

Now, it could be a troll from Sexxy. She will give fans that energy. You can see it below, courtesy of HipHopDX.

Drake has dropped his first post-beef bars. And guess what? They are over the BBLDrizzy beat.

Drake appears on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” single, and the beat transitions into Metro Boomin’s diss beat. Flipping it in his favor, Drake raps, “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

No More Stories

