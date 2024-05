Giggs Joins Nicki Minaj on Stage at The O2 Arena for ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Global recording artist Giggs joined Nicki Minaj live last night at The O2 Arena in London during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The surprise collaboration electrified the audience, adding excitement to the already highly anticipated event. Minaj’s tour, which has been breaking records and garnering widespread acclaim, continues to deliver memorable performances and special guest appearances, solidifying its status as a must-see musical extravaganza.