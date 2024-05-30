GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” is getting an official remix, featuring Cardi B. After hitting X, Glo announced the remix would arrive this Friday.

Y’all been asking for this so here it is!! Wanna be remix featuring @theestallion and @iamcardib coming THIS FRIDAY!! pic.twitter.com/6ofHqkAemB — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 29, 2024

Cardi B caught fans by surprise at Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour on Tuesday night (May 21), joining the Houston rapper in her headlining debut at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the images below …

The sold-out crowd erupted as Cardi, donning a black corset and thigh-high leather boots, took the stage. Despite some audio issues, she delivered powerful performances of her chart-topping hits “WAP” and “Bongos” alongside Megan. And from the looks of them together, they probably turned the temperature up in the building by about 100 degrees, at least.

Cardi then shifted to her popular “Tomorrow 2” remix, bringing opener GloRilla back on stage. The surprises didn’t end there—Megan and Glo revealed Cardi’s involvement in a forthcoming remix of their track “Wanna Be,” currently at No. 47 on the Hot 100.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour is just starting, with upcoming dates in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Memphis. Meanwhile, speculation about Cardi B’s next album continues. Despite a recent tweet indicating no new album this year, her representative later confirmed a 2024 release is still planned. Cardi emphasized her role in opening doors for new female rappers in a Rolling Stone feature, stating, “These labels weren’t believing in new rap artists until I got signed.”

Just days after the New York Knicks’ playoff exit, Madison Square Garden’s atmosphere transformed from gloom to excitement. Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour brought high-energy performances and celebrated New York’s hip-hop stars, including Cardi B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Fans, dressed in cowboy hats and Megan-themed attire, filled the arena with anticipation. The show began with GloRilla, whose dynamic performance set a high bar. She delivered hits like “Lick Or Sum” and “FNF (Let’s Go)” with impressive energy, even overcoming a wardrobe malfunction with humor.

GloRilla brought out A Boogie, who performed “Jungle” before returning the stage to her. The energy remained high as Glo seamlessly transitioned back to her hits, setting the stage for Megan’s grand entrance.

In a vibrant red outfit, Megan Thee Stallion commanded the stage, proving her arena-headlining prowess. She performed hits like “HISS” and “Freak Nasty,” demonstrating her lyrical and dance talents, particularly her famed “Megan Knees.” During “Gift And a Curse,” she made a powerful statement on abortion rights, reinforcing her message with her fist in the air.

The concert’s highlight came when Cardi B joined Megan for “Bongos” and “WAP.” Despite technical issues, their chemistry shone through, thrilling the audience. Cardi’s classic verse from “Tomorrow 2” brought GloRilla back on stage, creating a memorable moment of unity among the three female rappers. They announced an upcoming “Wanna Be” remix featuring Cardi, to the crowd’s delight.

Megan continued her solo set with hits like “Stalli Freestyle” and “Body,” encouraging fans to embrace themselves. She closed the show with “Savage,” leaving no doubt about her star power and stage presence.

Megan’s debut as a headliner at Madison Square Garden was a triumph, showcasing her talent and the power of perseverance. The Hot Girl Summer Tour’s kickoff promises more exciting performances as it continues nationwide.