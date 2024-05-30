Kerry Washington has joined the cast of Knives Out 3, officially titled “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” at Netflix. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott, alongside returning lead Daniel Craig.

Deadline first reported the news, and details about the plot and characters are being kept under wraps.

Rian Johnson returns as writer and director for the film and is producing alongside Ram Bergman. Production is expected to begin soon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson announced the film’s title and expressed his enthusiasm for the whodunit genre: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and exploring that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

This project adds to Washington’s busy schedule, which includes Netflix’s “Six Triple Eight” and Lionsgate’s “Shadow Force,” both in post-production. She also stars in and executive produces Hulu’s Onyx Collective comedy “UnPrisoned.”