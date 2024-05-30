Two vehicles owned by rapper Kodak Black was vandalized with the windows smashed out after one of the mother’s of his children suspected him of hooking up with one of his other baby mamas.

Maranda Johnson, who recently gave birth to Kodak’s youngest son, posted a picture on IG showing two of Black’s cars vandalized with the windows broken out, which she seemingly was taking credit for.

“Hoe yo shit next! Bitches better find them a bitch to play with.” She also said, “Fuck n-gga you just played yourself. I’ll see you in court fuck n-gga.”

In another post, Johnson took shots at Maya, Kodak’s first baby mama, for getting close again to the “Roll In Peace” rapper.

Johnson said, “You doing all that groupie shit and still don’t got shit. Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You dead beat ass bitch. You so proud to get fucked and sent home. How you a side bitch to yo own bd??”

Video clips of Kodak Black hanging out with Maya and their eight-year-old son King Khalid seemed to be the catalyst that set off Miranda’s anger. One of those videos show the rapper asleep in bed with his ex-girlfriend.

Black, who has four children in total, including two with Maranda Johnson, has yet to comment on the damage done to his vehicles.