The Seaport is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the summer as DJ Skratch Bastid returns with his annual Bastid’s BBQ Party. This year, the iconic block party is not just a one-day affair but will span over two days, promising even more fun, music, and mouth-watering BBQ. Free and open to the public, the event will take place at the water’s edge, offering a perfect blend of delicious food and hip-hop beats.

DJ Skratch Bastid, born Paul Murphy in Bedford, Nova Scotia, has made a name for himself in North America through his electrifying DJ battle routines in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Known for his unique style that combines musicality and showmanship, Skratch Bastid has transitioned from the battle circuit to party-rocking, earning a reputation for playing crowd favorites in innovative ways while introducing new music with a familiar touch. His DJ sets are enjoyed by both casual listeners and die-hard fans, gaining him a global following and the respect of DJ culture pioneers like Jazzy Jeff, DJ Nu-Mark, and DJ EMI.

The lineup for this year’s Bastid’s BBQ Party is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a host of talented artists who will keep the energy high throughout the event. Attendees can look forward to performances by:

Lord Finesse

Bahamadia

Scratch Bastid

DJ Puffy

Scram Jones

Technician the DJ

Russell Peters

Craig G

DJ Perly

Sticky Doja

DJ Ease & more

With such a star-studded lineup, the Bastid’s BBQ Party is set to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Whether you’re a seasoned hip-hop enthusiast or just looking for a great time by the water, this event promises something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy two days of great music, fantastic food, and an incredible atmosphere at The Seaport. Don’t miss out on this free event that brings together the best of BBQ and hip-hop culture.