Due to phenomenal fan demand, Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour, adding 22 additional North American shows. New performances are scheduled in Los Angeles, Miami, and St. Louis, along with returns to Dallas, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and more. The tour will conclude with a final show in Minaj’s hometown of Queens, New York, after over 80 global performances.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour has set records as the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours by any rapper. Transforming the UK and Europe into “Gag City,” a world created by Minaj’s dedicated fanbase “The Barbz,” the tour features vibrant stage productions and performances of hits from her critically acclaimed album Pink Friday 2. The setlist includes trailblazing pop culture favorites like “FTCU,” “Everybody,” and the platinum-certified lead single “Super Freaky Girl,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fan-favorite classics such as “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Chun-Li” also feature, leaving audiences in awe of Minaj’s talent and energy.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 29, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general onsale starts on Friday, May 31, at 9 a.m. local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com. VIP packages, offering premium tickets and access to exclusive experiences, are also available.

Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking the most #1 albums for a female rapper and her seventh Top 10 album, further cementing her dominance in the music industry.

You can see the new dates below.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Thu May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival*^

Sun Jun 09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Thu Jun 27 – Portimao, Portugal – Afronation Portugal*^

Fri Jun 28 – Rabat, Morocco – Mawazine*^

Wed Jul 03 – Milan, Italy – Fiera Milano Live^

Fri Jul 05 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe*

Sat Jul 06 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle and Gardens

Sun Jul 07 – Bucharest, Romania – SAGA Festival*^

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival*

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld*

Sun Jul 14 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes*

Wed Sep 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED

Tue Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED

*Festival Performance

^Not A Live Nation Date