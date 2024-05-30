Due to phenomenal fan demand, Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour, adding 22 additional North American shows. New performances are scheduled in Los Angeles, Miami, and St. Louis, along with returns to Dallas, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and more. The tour will conclude with a final show in Minaj’s hometown of Queens, New York, after over 80 global performances.
The Pink Friday 2 World Tour has set records as the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours by any rapper. Transforming the UK and Europe into “Gag City,” a world created by Minaj’s dedicated fanbase “The Barbz,” the tour features vibrant stage productions and performances of hits from her critically acclaimed album Pink Friday 2. The setlist includes trailblazing pop culture favorites like “FTCU,” “Everybody,” and the platinum-certified lead single “Super Freaky Girl,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fan-favorite classics such as “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Chun-Li” also feature, leaving audiences in awe of Minaj’s talent and energy.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 29, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general onsale starts on Friday, May 31, at 9 a.m. local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com. VIP packages, offering premium tickets and access to exclusive experiences, are also available.
Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking the most #1 albums for a female rapper and her seventh Top 10 album, further cementing her dominance in the music industry.
You can see the new dates below.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Thu May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sat Jun 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival*^
Sun Jun 09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Wed Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Thu Jun 27 – Portimao, Portugal – Afronation Portugal*^
Fri Jun 28 – Rabat, Morocco – Mawazine*^
Wed Jul 03 – Milan, Italy – Fiera Milano Live^
Fri Jul 05 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe*
Sat Jul 06 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle and Gardens
Sun Jul 07 – Bucharest, Romania – SAGA Festival*^
Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival*
Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld*
Sun Jul 14 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes*
Wed Sep 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Sep 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED
Mon Sep 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED
Thu Sep 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED
Sun Sep 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED
Tue Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Sep 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED
Mon Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED
Thu Sep 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED
Tue Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Oct 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED
Sat Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Oct 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED
Tue Oct 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED
Wed Oct 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED
Fri Oct 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED
*Festival Performance
^Not A Live Nation Date