Iconic rapper and entrepreneur Soulja Boy has once again collaborated with renowned travel fashion brand Sprayground, unveiling a new backpack that perfectly embodies his high-energy lifestyle and extravagant persona. The SOULJA BOY ANIME DRIFTER COLLAB BACKPACK features a striking anime-style illustration of Soulja Boy’s face, adorned with gleaming gold chains. This eye-catching design is set against a backdrop of shiny cars and stacks of money, encapsulating the essence of luxury and success that Soulja Boy represents. The name “Draco” is boldly displayed across the bottom in block print, adding a powerful finishing touch to this standout piece.

This collaboration follows the success of last year’s joint venture, which saw the release of a four-piece collection that sold out within seconds. The previous collection included two backpacks, the highly-coveted Sprayground Money Bear dressed as Soulja Boy, and an exquisite jewelry case. The overwhelming demand for these items set the stage for this year’s highly anticipated release.

Sprayground, known for its innovative designs and high-quality materials, has delivered once again with the “Draco” backpack. This collaboration not only brings a unique artistic flair but also ensures practical functionality. The backpack features multiple compartments, durable construction, and comfortable straps, making it perfect for everyday use or as a collector’s item for fans.

Sprayground initially captured worldwide attention with the ‘Hello My Name’ backpack over 13 years ago. Founder David BenDavid (DBD) aimed to create a brand that reflected his childhood and upbringing, drawing inspiration from the streetwear and art scene. This creative vision has since gained global admiration.

The Anime Drifter backpack is available online at Sprayground and in exclusive boutiques nationwide. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of this dynamic collaboration that blends fashion, functionality, and the bold spirit of Soulja Boy.