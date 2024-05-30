The Los Angeles Clippers just gave head coach Ty Lue the bag. One of the best coaches in the NBA will now be one of the highest-paid, behind a new deal that will give him $14 million a year.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the new deal was finalized recently, completing a priority for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

“This is where I want to be,” Lue said in a statement. “I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four years and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome. I’m grateful to Steve, Lawrence and the entire organization for the opportunity. With our ownership, front office, roster, staff and arena, we have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I’m confident we will.”

“T Lue is everything we want in a head coach,” Frank said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff. Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There’s no one we’d rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time.”

For the 2023-24 season, the Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.