Gatorade, the world’s leading sports drink, has announced the return of its iconic tagline, “Is It In You?”, with the largest campaign in the brand’s history. The tagline, first made famous in the 1990s and early 2000s featuring Michael Jordan, reintroduces the concept of “IT” – the inner drive that fuels greatness – with a contemporary twist for today’s athletes.

The campaign aims to address modern pressures and distractions that young athletes face. New data from Gatorade reveals that 53% of Gen Z athletes who quit sports cite external factors like social pressures and unrealistic expectations. To combat this, Gatorade is leveraging its elite athlete roster to help relaunch “Is It In You?” and inspire athletes to focus on their inner drive.

“As the brand that has been on the sidelines fueling athletes for decades, we’re committed to not only helping them stay in the game but also celebrating their unique ‘IT’,” said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin. “The return of ‘Is It In You?’, our biggest campaign of all time, is about acknowledging how much the sports landscape has changed, while reminding athletes that one thing hasn’t – the inner drive that fuels you – and that’s what matters most.”

“With ‘Is It In You?’ in the ‘90s, we inspired a generation,” said Michael Jordan, Gatorade’s longest standing athlete partner, six-time NBA Champion, five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star. “The return of ‘Is It In You?’ is another chapter in greatness for Gatorade, a brand that has fueled champions for decades and relentlessly serves athletes on and off the field.”

The campaign kicked off with a powerful 60-second film, “IT Hasn’t Changed,” narrated by Michael Jordan. The film features stories from Gatorade athletes such as Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson, and DJ Lagway, who have overcome obstacles by tapping into their personal “IT”. The film debuted during the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4.

Throughout the summer, the campaign will include a colored sweat takeover on social media, custom filters on Snapchat and Instagram, and billboards nationwide. Fans can follow Gatorade’s social media for more updates.

This campaign follows a strong first half for Gatorade, which continues to lead the sports drink market and expand into new areas such as equipment, beverage enhancers, and enhanced water, making it the most complete portfolio of athletic solutions available.