On Saturday at Citi Field, the ceremony is already in motion to retire the jersey of one of The Amazin’ Mets’ most beloved players of all time, Darryl Strawberry. However, The Straw recently just recovered from a massive heart attacxk that he suffered back in March, but says that he’s “100%” and ready for the New York franchise to retire #18.

The L.A. native opened up to TMZ about the recent health crisis, claiming that things were so bad during the “massive” heart attack, physicians couldn’t believe that the eight time MLB All Star survived.

“My heart was pumping at 40 percent,” said Strawberry. “So, there was a lot going on. There was not a lot of blood flowing through my heart at that particular time.” His wife Tracy managed to get him to the hospital in time before the situation worsened. Straw now uses his health scare to warn others.

Advertisement

“We only got one shot at this life,” he said, “make it count.”

The Mets will officially hang Strawberry’s number 18 jersey in the rafters among some of Mets greatest stars on Saturday, June 1 as the Amazins host the Arizona Diamondbacks.