Trump Launches New Email and Text Campaign Calling Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

After the guilty verdict was read, the Trump campaign launched emails and text messages dubbing the former president as a political prisoner.

A recently launched fundraising campaign has Trump in a Make America Great Again cap with the words “Political Prisoner” played across his body. A call to action button labeled “Stand with Trump” is included in the email.

The Trump campaign already calling him a ‘political prisoner’ – this from a fundraising email pic.twitter.com/G61FqrGrFV — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) May 30, 2024

A supporting text reads: “BREAKING FROM TRUMP: I WAS JUST CONVICTED IN A RIGGED TRIAL! I AM A POLITICAL PRISONER!”

“I AM A POLITICAL PRISONER,” Trump blasts out in fundraising appeal just now. pic.twitter.com/UqPdvfwIYG — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) May 30, 2024

Former president Donald J. Trump has been found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The falsified records are to cover up the sex scandal with Stormy Daniels ahead of his run for the White House in 2016. Trump is the first American president to be declared a felon, a tag that comes as he is gearing up for the general election in November.

Trump is now facing a maximum of four years in prison. Judge Juan Merchan will deliver the sentence.

According to The New York Times, as Trump entered the courtroom, he was asked if he was nervous. His reply was, “I want to campaign.”

Each charge was read with a guilty verdict following 34 times. Trump was unresponsive, glaring at each juror as they confirmed their verdict.

The deliberation lasted two days. Trump will be sentenced on July 11.