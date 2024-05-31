Action Bronson has announced his new album, Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor, his first since 2022’s Cocodrillo Turbo. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s first single and music video, “Nourish a Thug.” Produced by frequent collaborator Daringer, the track highlights Bronson’s signature humor and skillful wordplay, featuring laidback metaphors and innuendos.

The music video, directed by Sean Kelly, depicts Action Bronson camping by a lake in an unknown location before embarking on an adventurous escape from state troopers. Fans can look forward to more details about the full album soon. Stay tuned for updates.