Originally released on May 31, 1994, “Ill Communication” by the Beastie Boys is more than just the record that brought the trio back to #1 on the Billboard 200. This fourth album from Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Adrock” Horovitz, and Adam “MCA” Yauch quickly became a multi-platinum phenomenon that infiltrated pop culture.

Led by the hit single “Sabotage” and its iconic Spike Jonze/Nathanial Hornblower-directed video, “Ill Communication” was dubbed the “soundtrack for summer” by Rolling Stone in 1994. The album’s success was driven by other standout tracks like “Sure Shot,” “Root Down,” and “Get It Together” featuring Q-Tip. A Vibe cover story praised Beastie Boys as “perhaps the most consistently innovative musicians to emerge out of hip hop,” a claim that the album continues to validate.

“Ill Communication” features a mix of genres and styles, from household hits to instrumental tracks like “Sabrosa” and “Ricky’s Theme,” hardcore punk songs like “Tough Guy” and “Heart Attack Man,” and unique pieces like “Bodhisattva Vow” and “Shambala.” The album’s influence spans generations, maintaining its status and impact over the years.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of “Ill Communication,” Grand Royal, Capitol Records, and UMe will release two limited edition versions on July 26:

– A 3LP Deluxe Edition, reviving a rare version from 2009. This edition includes lenticular cover art, a third LP with 12 bonus tracks, and is housed in a rigid slipcase, all pressed on 180g vinyl.

– A limited edition cassette of the original album, available for the first time in decades.Join in the celebration of 30 years of “Ill Communication” by revisiting this groundbreaking album from the Beastie Boys.