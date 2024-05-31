Acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Belly has just released his highly anticipated album, 96 Miles From Bethlehem, through Universal Arabic Music (UAM).

The deeply personal project, executive produced by Belly, Daheala, and Dannyboystyles, serves as an ode to Palestine. It captures the essence of Belly’s roots and the ongoing struggles faced by his homeland. All profits from the album will support various Palestinian relief efforts.

“THEN YOU WONDER WHY

WE’RE LOSING PATIENCE…

WE’RE LOSING PATIENCE,

WE’RE LOSING PATIENTS.” – Belly

The album’s title reflects Belly’s birthplace, Jenin, 96 miles from Bethlehem. This project, a culmination of Belly’s personal and musical experiences, honestly tells his people’s story. Known for his clever and powerful lyrics, Belly delivers emotionally charged performances throughout the album. Featuring Palestinian artists Elyanna, Saint Levant, Ibrahim Maalouf, and MC Abdul, the album interlaces production from DaHeala (The Weeknd) with traditional instrumentalists, creating a profound and heartfelt narrative.

The album’s release follows a teaser on Belly’s Instagram, where he shared the powerful visual for the track “Patience vs. Patients.” In the video, Belly addresses themes of resilience and perseverance against a dystopian backdrop of war’s aftermath, including crumbling city ruins, barbed wire-adorned jails, and barren landscapes. Each frame vividly depicts the devastating effects of conflict and injustice.

96 Miles From Bethlehem is a sonically charged soundtrack detailing the gift, curse, and fate of being Palestinian. The final track, “The Gift, The Curse, and The Faith,” poetically captures the plight of Palestinians, emphasizing their struggles and resilience. Belly’s raw and visual storytelling calls listeners to action, making this a rare and impactful album with no curse words throughout.

You can hear the album below.