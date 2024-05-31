Buzzing St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA turns up the heat with her brand new single and music video “See Us” [feat. Skilla Baby], released via 300 Entertainment/Murda Beatz Music. Produced by STL’s own Chopsquad DJ, the track showcases BlakeIANA’s bold and braggadocious bars coupled with soaring melodies, setting the tone for the summer.

On “See Us,” BlakeIANA steps into the spotlight, confidently chanting, “They gone put they head down every time they see us.” Skilla Baby complements her energy with a hard-hitting verse, creating a dynamic chemistry that ignites the production. The accompanying visual captures the song’s vibrant energy, as the duo takes over a packed nightclub, surrounded by friends, bottles, and a high-energy atmosphere.

With this release, BlakeIANA proves she has no intention of slowing down, promising an exciting summer ahead for fans. Also, tap into her previous single, “Pricey” here.

