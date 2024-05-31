Recently, Breakfast Club Radio host Charlamagne tha God criticized former President Trump on Tuesday, labeling him a “threat to democracy” and accusing him of leading an “attempted coup.”

On Fox News, Charlamagne stated, “Let the record show, I totally agree with Robert De Niro. I am one of the people who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I think he is a threat to democracy.”

He spoke on Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, and claimed that Trump sought to suspend parts of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results. “I think that he led an attempted coup of this country,” Charlamagne added.

Charlamagne came with receipts and highlighted a December 2022 Truth Social post where Trump wrote, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” He commented, “He said we should suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of the election. He said it on Truth Social, then said he didn’t say it.”

Last week, Charlamagne said he would vote for the candidate who he believes can “preserve democracy,” though he expressed dissatisfaction with both Trump and Biden, calling them “trash” candidates. No argument there, but this was all before Trump was just convicted on 34 felony counts.

While he endorsed Biden in 2020, he declined to do so this time, telling The View, “If I think both candidates are trash, and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out there and protect democracy?”

“If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody out there who said they want to suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election, you saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country,” he said, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite his straightforward critiques, Charlamagne has indicated he will vote for Biden, though he has not shied away from criticizing the incumbent. He even suggested last year that Biden should drop out of the race amid low poll numbers.